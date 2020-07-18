21 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission said Saturday that 21 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Friday.

There were 252 patients still being treated, including three in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 78,758 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Friday, the report said.

As of Friday, a total of 83,644 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.