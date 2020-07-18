China vows to boost rural tourism development with package of measures

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Culture and tourism authorities across China have been asked to introduce a package of measures supporting rural tourism development and facilitating tourism market recovery, according to a circular issued Friday.

Among the measures are the acceleration of tourism infrastructure construction and the launch of high-quality rural tourism routes.

According to the circular from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, culture and tourism authorities at all levels, while preventing COVID-19 case import and domestic resurgence, should take a variety of measures simultaneously to implement policies promoting the resumption of work and production in the rural tourism sector.