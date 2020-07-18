China unveils guideline on development of hi-tech zones

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China will take measures to boost the high-quality development of national high-tech zones, according to a guideline released by the State Council.

Noting the vital role of national high-tech zones in underpinning innovation-driven development, the guideline stresses efforts in spurring innovation, deepening reform, and expanding opening-up in this sector.

In a bid to enhance national high-tech zones' capabilities for independent innovation, the country should integrate high-end resources, cultivate and attract talented people, as well as push forward the transformation of innovation achievements, according to the guideline.

Support should be given to high-tech enterprises and emerging industries, it says.

The document also proposes institutional reforms, calling for efforts to better the business environment, strengthen financial services, optimize land resource allocation, and build green ecological parks.

In the meantime, greater opening-up and regional coordinated development are pledged to help the high-tech zones better integrate into global innovation systems.