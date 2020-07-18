Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jul 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China unveils guideline on development of hi-tech zones

(Xinhua)    11:21, July 18, 2020

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China will take measures to boost the high-quality development of national high-tech zones, according to a guideline released by the State Council.

Noting the vital role of national high-tech zones in underpinning innovation-driven development, the guideline stresses efforts in spurring innovation, deepening reform, and expanding opening-up in this sector.

In a bid to enhance national high-tech zones' capabilities for independent innovation, the country should integrate high-end resources, cultivate and attract talented people, as well as push forward the transformation of innovation achievements, according to the guideline.

Support should be given to high-tech enterprises and emerging industries, it says.

The document also proposes institutional reforms, calling for efforts to better the business environment, strengthen financial services, optimize land resource allocation, and build green ecological parks.

In the meantime, greater opening-up and regional coordinated development are pledged to help the high-tech zones better integrate into global innovation systems. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York