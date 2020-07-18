Chinese NGO representatives voice views at UN Human Rights Council session

GENEVA, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Representatives from a group of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in China have participated in the 44th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council through videos links, voicing their views on a series of topics including the rights to health, education and poverty alleviation.

During a dialogue on the rights to physical and mental health, Ma Jingjing, from China NGO Network for International Exchanges (CNIE) , told the Council that the pandemic has taught the international community a serious lesson about the importance of health, and making the sense of living in one community sharing the same destiny all the more real.

Wang Xingzui, from China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation, said that health and well-being is a basic right and need for people living in poverty. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health situation of vulnerable population requires urgent attention.

During the dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the right to education, Ma said due to the outbreak of COVID-19, about 1.5 billion children and youngsters worldwide have to stay at home. Chinese NGOs have been assisting the government to ensure the quality of education, in the hope of mitigating the impact of COVID-19 as much as possible.

"We hope that our efforts can bring about more education opportunities, address education inequality and help people to better cope with their life thereafter," Ma said.

Noting that quality education is not only crucial to children's lifelong development, but also an effective intervention to break inter-generational transmission of poverty, Wang told the Council that the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation has launched a series of education programs both domestically and internationally.

In a dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Wang said the Chinese government is on target to eradicate absolute poverty in rural China by the end of 2020, and that mobilizing social forces to participate in this battle against poverty is an important practice in China.

In the dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, Hong Ping, from China Family Planning Association, said China has a total of 236 million migrant workers, and the country has made great efforts in providing health services for them, especially for women and children.

During dialogues with the Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, Wang Yanbin, from Beijing Zhicheng Migrant Workers' Legal Aid and Research Center, told the Council that in the process of doing the job to protect the rights of vulnerable groups, "no one ever affects our independence."

"On the contrary, we often felt the support of all sectors of society, which encourage us to do our job better to help those people in need," Wang added.

The 44th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council started on June 30 and closed on Friday.