Senior CPC official urges better public complaints handling

(Xinhua)    11:19, July 18, 2020

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Friday required greater efforts to handle public complaints and safeguard people's legitimate rights and interests, as well as social harmony and stability.

These efforts are needed to create a favorable environment for securing a decisive victory in the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, said Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Guo, who heads the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, was speaking at a plenary meeting of the central joint conference on public complaints and proposals.

He said convenient and efficient channels should be put in place for public complaints to be addressed.

