Gross interference in Hong Kong affairs doomed to fail

The White House signed the so-called “Hong Kong Autonomy Act” into law on July 14, local time, regardless of the solemn representations from the Chinese side.

A flag-raising ceremony is held by the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

China strongly condemns and opposes such gross interference in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs, as the U.S., maliciously denigrating the national security legislation for Hong Kong and threatening to impose sanctions on China, has seriously violated international law and the basic norms underpinning international relations.

No matter how external elements try to exert pressure, it cannot shake China’s resolution and will to safeguard sovereignty and security and uphold Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity. The U.S. attempts to thwart implementation of the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) are doomed to fail.

The so-called “Hong Kong Autonomy Act” is an evil act fabricated by some U.S. politicians. Boasting “responsibility” and “obligation”, they are indeed grossly trampling on international law and the basic norms underpinning international relations. They turns a blind eye to facts and calls white black, revealing their ignorance of and prejudice against the “one country, two systems” principle. The so-called “rights” and “freedoms” in the mouth of the U.S. are just its “rights” to contain China’s development through the chaos in Hong Kong, and the “freedoms” to trample on international law and meddle in China’s domestic affairs.

The approval of the so-called “Hong Kong Autonomy Act” and the decision to make it a law, which were completed after the proclamation and implementation of the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR, fully exposed the hegemony and ugliness of the U.S. on Hong Kong affairs.

The legal basis of China’s governance over the HKSAR lies in the Chinese Constitution and the Basic Law of the HKSAR, not the Sino-British Joint Declaration, whose essence is China’s resuming the exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong.

After Hong Kong’s return to its motherland, the principles and policies proposed by the central government of China in the Declaration concerning Hong Kong have all been included in the Basic Law of the HKSAR, and they have also been comprehensively and effectively implemented. The so-called China’s violation of international obligations is a total mistake. The “Hong Kong Autonomy Act” fabricated by the U.S. and the sanctions on China reflect typical hegemonic thinking and bullying mentality.

“One country, two systems” is a basic state policy adopted by the Chinese government. No one understands it better or cherishes it more than China does. Since the protests over the proposed amendments to the HKSAR’s extradition bill in June 2019, the radical violent crimes in the special administrative region have seriously challenged the limits of the principle.

By making and implementing the national security law in Hong Kong, China has provided strong institutional and legal guarantee for the long-term stability of the “one country, two systems” principle. The legislation is an effective remedy to Hong Kong’s governance, and will be sure to bring orders back to the special administrative region.

Based on the ignorance of and prejudice on the “one country, two systems” principle and its practices, the U.S. made the so-called “Hong Kong Autonomy Act” and tried to stop China from implementing the national security law. What it does is to realize its evil intentions in the name of law, which seriously violates international law and justice.

The so-called “rights” and “freedoms” in the “Hong Kong Autonomy Act” exposed American hypocrisy. The radical violent crimes taking place in Hong Kong threaten the life and property safety of the Hong Kong residents, and are way beyond the boundary and limits of the legal freedoms and rights. However, some U.S. politicians called these practices “a beautiful sight to behold” and blatantly supported the anti-China forces.

When China is implementing the national security law in Hong Kong which targets a very narrow category of criminal acts and activities that endanger national security and protects the safety and rights and freedoms the vast majority of the Hong Kong residents enjoy in accordance with the law, the U.S. is fanning up the so-called “rights” and “freedoms.” What lies behind is only an evil heart.

Recently, over 70 countries voiced support to China’s adoption of the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), opposing the interference in China’s domestic affairs in the name of human rights. A young representative from the HKSAR to the UNHRC also voiced opposition to the anti-China forces in Hong Kong. The aspiration of Hong Kong residents, as well as the call for justice from the international society are solemn condemnation against U.S. wrong deeds.

China is firmly determined in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, implementing “one country, two systems” fully and faithfully, and opposing foreign interference in Hong Kong affairs. Practices will prove that the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR will offer solid institutional guarantee for Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability.

China urges the U.S. to understand the situation, obey international laws and norms underpinning international relations, and stop any form of intervention in Hong Kong affairs and China’s domestic affairs. China is resolute to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, and will react strongly to the U.S. wrong deeds. The U.S. shall bear all consequences.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People’s Daily to express its views on foreign policy.)