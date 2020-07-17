Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 17, 2020
Summer grain output hits record high in China's Henan

(Xinhua)    15:19, July 17, 2020

The summer grain output in China's major food-producing province Henan reached a historic high of 37.5 billion kg this year, according to the Henan Survey Organization National Bureau of Statistics Information Network.

The figure is 83.5 million kg or 0.2 percent higher than last year.

Though the total area that grows summer crops in Henan declined 0.7 percent year on year to 5.7 million hectares this year, the average output per hectare rose 1 percent, leading to the overall increase in produce.

China's total grain output consists of three parts -- early rice, summer grain and autumn production. Summer grain is the first season of the annual grain production, accounting for more than a fifth of the yearly output.

