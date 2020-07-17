Green sea turtles navigate thousands of kilometers based on "crude" internal map: study

Green turtles are renowned for travelling thousands of kilometers to lay their eggs on the very island or beach from which they themselves hatched.

While the feat is impressive, research released on Friday by an international team of scientists suggests that the turtles' internal map may not be as good of a guide as previously believed, and turtles can sometimes stray hundreds of kilometers off course before reaching their destination.

The team attached satellite trackers to 33 green turtles, following them as they migrated from nesting beaches on the island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, to foraging grounds thousands of kilometers to the west.

"While their navigation is not perfect, we showed that turtles can make course corrections in the open ocean when they are heading off-route," Graeme Hays of Australia's Deakin University said.

"These findings support the suggestion, from previous laboratory work, that turtles use a crude true navigation system in the open ocean, possibly using the earth's geomagnetic field."

The team also observed that often, disoriented turtles would overshoot their island or spend time searching for their target in the final stages of migration.

Despite these navigational shortcomings the turtles still travelled distances which surprised even the research team. Six of the tracked turtles travelled more than 4,000 kilometers up the east African coast, a round trip of roughly 8,000 kilometers.

According to the team, their findings present some of the best evidence to date that migrating sea turtles have an ability to re-orient themselves in the deep waters of the open ocean.

They hope that this and future studies will contribute to creating a better understanding of the inner workings of the turtles, and help international conservation efforts to maintain their migratory routes well into the future.