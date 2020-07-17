Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 17, 2020
Foreign trade of China's Henan up 7.7 pct in H1

(Xinhua)    09:21, July 17, 2020

ZHENGZHOU, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Foreign trade of central China's Henan Province rose 7.7 percent to reach 228.04 billion yuan (about 32.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of this year, local authorities said.

From January to June, the province's exports reached 146.6 billion yuan, up 1.3 percent year on year, and imports totaled 81.44 billion yuan, an increase of 21.6 percent, according to Zhengzhou customs.

Despite the impact of COVID-19, the import and export of Henan's processing trade reached 129.86 billion yuan in the first half of this year, maintaining a double-digit growth.

During the period, Henan's trade volume with the European Union reached 35.03 billion yuan, surging 86.4 percent, and its trade volume with ASEAN countries hit 32.72 billion yuan, up 21.8 percent.

