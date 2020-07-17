China's Palace Museum launches integrated applet

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, has launched an applet for internet users to obtain the museum's digital resources in one stop, the museum announced on Thursday.

People can access the applet through WeChat, and search what they need in a sea of resources with just one click, without jumping between different online platforms of the museum, such as its website and microblog, according to the museum.

The museum has over 20 years' experience in the collection, management, and application of digital resources, it said.

During an online sharing session Thursday, the museum's technical team and two experts in cultural relics showed viewers more possibilities of the in-depth application of the Palace Museum's digital resources.