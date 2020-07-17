Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Palace Museum launches integrated applet

(Xinhua)    09:14, July 17, 2020

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, has launched an applet for internet users to obtain the museum's digital resources in one stop, the museum announced on Thursday.

People can access the applet through WeChat, and search what they need in a sea of resources with just one click, without jumping between different online platforms of the museum, such as its website and microblog, according to the museum.

The museum has over 20 years' experience in the collection, management, and application of digital resources, it said.

During an online sharing session Thursday, the museum's technical team and two experts in cultural relics showed viewers more possibilities of the in-depth application of the Palace Museum's digital resources.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York