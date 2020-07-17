Chinese enterprises in South Sudan provide aid for COVID-19 response

JUBA, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Business Association in South Sudan (CBASS) on Thursday donated food and relief items to help the east African country respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zhu Yan, acting chairperson of CBASS, said the group provided 30 sets of tents, 200 mosquito nets, 100 bags of rice, 100 bags of wheat flour and 2,000 liters of cooking oil to the office of Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng to help in the battle against COVID-19.

Zhu said Chinese traders have been supporting the government and people of South Sudan with relief assistance since the formation of their organization in 2015.

"Under the leadership of the Chinese embassy, we will continue to strengthen the cooperation on infrastructure development, international trade, resources exploration, education and medical industry," Zhu said.

"We encourage more Chinese enterprises to participate in the economic development of South Sudan and make better contributions toward economic development and bilateral communication between the two countries," Zhu added.

On her part, Nyandeng who heads the Youth and Gender Cluster in South Sudan's transitional unity government, appreciated the Chinese enterprises for the assistance.

Nyandeng said the donation will boost government efforts to provide relief assistance to vulnerable communities affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

"As you know that COVID-19 is coming with hunger, therefore this food will go straight to the needy people and fight hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic," Nyandeng said.

Hua Ning, Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan said the latest donation is part of Beijing's efforts to assist South Sudan to overcome the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are glad to see that the business community here (South Sudan) is joining the efforts to combat COVID-19. With the joint efforts from the government, from the people and from the enterprises, we will overcome the difficulties and build a bright future for the country," Hua said.

"This is not the end for the Chinese government and Chinese business people to donate to for the fight against COVID-19. We believe that both the Chinese government and people will continue their support for South Sudan," the envoy added.

South Sudan's total number of confirmed cases now stands at 2,171, with 41 deaths and 1,175 recoveries as of Wednesday.