China's top legislator stresses wildlife protection

NANNING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator, Li Zhanshu, has stressed efforts to protect wild animals, maintain ecological balances, and safeguard people's lives and health.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks during a law enforcement inspection in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region from Sunday to Wednesday.

Li stressed fully implementing the wildlife protection law and a decision adopted in February to completely ban illegal wildlife trade and eliminate the unhealthy habit of indiscriminate wild animal meat consumption.

Activities against wildlife banned by the law must be strictly prohibited and cracked down on in accordance with the law, he said.

The farming of wild animals on a ban list must stop, Li said, urging affected farmers to alter their businesses.

Support should be given to farmers concerned to help them shift and upgrade their businesses in an orderly manner, Li said, calling for particular attention to prevent farmers who are being lifted out of poverty from incurring economic losses and falling back into poverty.

