Two sides of Taiwan Strait should jointly safeguard China's sovereignty: spokesperson

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson said Thursday that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are part of the same China and should jointly safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the overall and fundamental interests of the Chinese nation.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, was replying to a reporter's question on recent comments on the South China Sea from Taiwan's authority in charge of external ties, following a statement from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"China has indisputable sovereignty over the islands and reefs in the South China Sea and their adjacent waters," said Zhu, noting that the Chinese foreign ministry has repeatedly stated its position and refuted the erroneous remarks made by the United States.