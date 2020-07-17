Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Two sides of Taiwan Strait should jointly safeguard China's sovereignty: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    09:08, July 17, 2020

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson said Thursday that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are part of the same China and should jointly safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the overall and fundamental interests of the Chinese nation.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, was replying to a reporter's question on recent comments on the South China Sea from Taiwan's authority in charge of external ties, following a statement from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"China has indisputable sovereignty over the islands and reefs in the South China Sea and their adjacent waters," said Zhu, noting that the Chinese foreign ministry has repeatedly stated its position and refuted the erroneous remarks made by the United States.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York