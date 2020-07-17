18 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission said Friday that 18 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Thursday.

There were 251 patients still being treated, including three in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 78,737 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Thursday, the report said.

As of Thursday, a total of 83,622 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.