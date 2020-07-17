Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese mainland reports 9 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    08:55, July 17, 2020

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported nine new imported COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,998, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Four of the new imported cases were reported in Guangdong Province, while Shanghai, Jiangsu, Shandong, Guangxi and Shaanxi each saw one imported case, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 1,912 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 86 remained hospitalized, with three in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York