Chinese mainland reports 9 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported nine new imported COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,998, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Four of the new imported cases were reported in Guangdong Province, while Shanghai, Jiangsu, Shandong, Guangxi and Shaanxi each saw one imported case, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 1,912 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 86 remained hospitalized, with three in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.