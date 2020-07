Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, fell 1.3 percent year on year to about 472.18 billion yuan in the first half of the year (H1), said Gao Feng, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, at a press conference on Thursday.

In U.S. dollar terms, the FDI inflow stood at 67.9 billion dollars in H1, down by 4 percent year on year.