China's home prices slightly up in June

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China's housing market remained generally stable in June, with mild month-on-month increases in home prices in 70 major Chinese cities, official data showed Thursday.

New home prices in four first-tier cities -- Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen -- rose by 0.6 percent month on month in June, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

On a monthly basis, new home prices edged up 0.9 percent in 31 second-tier cities, and rose 0.8 percent in 35 third-tier cities.

Prices of resold housing in first-tier cities rose by 1 percent month on month in June, down 0.1 percentage points from that reported in the previous month.

Meanwhile, resold home prices in second-tier cities and third-tier cities both expanded by 0.5 percent last month, NBS data showed.

NBS senior statistician Kong Peng said the country's housing demand was further unleashed in June with the ongoing recovery of business, market and daily life activities.