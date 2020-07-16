Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 16, 2020
China's fixed-asset investment down 3.1 pct in H1

(Xinhua)    10:44, July 16, 2020

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment went down 3.1 percent year on year in the first half of 2020, narrowing from the 6.3-percent decline in the first five months, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Thursday.

Total fixed-asset investment came in at 28.16 trillion yuan (about 4 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first half, according to the NBS.

In breakdown, the investment in the primary industry rose 3.8 percent from the same period last year, while that in the secondary and tertiary industries went down 8.3 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

The investment in high-tech industries increased 6.3 percent in the first half, compared with the 12.1-percent decline in the first quarter, the NBS said.

Private investment decreased 7.3 percent during the period, narrowing from the 18.8-percent decline in the first quarter.

Fixed-asset investment includes capital spent on infrastructure, property, machinery and other physical assets.

