BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China's per capita disposable income stood at 15,666 yuan (about 2,241 U.S. dollars) in the first half of the year, up 2.4 percent from the same period last year in nominal terms, official data showed Thursday.

After deducting price factors, per capita disposable income fell 1.3 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.