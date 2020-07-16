Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 16, 2020
UK to have independent inquiry into its handling of COVID-19 pandemic: PM

(Xinhua)    10:36, July 16, 2020

LONDON, July 15 (Xinhua) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) that there will be an independent inquiry into Britain's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the inquiry will only take place once the pandemic is over, said Johnson, as it is not the right moment to devote time to an official inquiry while the virus is still being fought.

"But of course we will seek to learn the lessons and there will be an independent inquiry," he added.

Asked about whether the government was properly prepared for a second wave of pandemic by main opposition leader Keir Starmer, Johnson insisted the government will do absolutely everything in its power to prevent a second spike.

With 144,000 people already agreeing to self-isolate, Johnson said the test-and-trace system is "as good as or better than anywhere else in the world."

"Seventy or 80 percent of contacts are found," said Johnson.

