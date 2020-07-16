Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 16, 2020
China to improve home care conditions for elderly

(Xinhua)    10:35, July 16, 2020

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China will initiate a renovation project to provide safe, convenient, and comfortable household facilities for senior citizens to improve the quality of home care services, according to a recent guideline jointly issued by nine authorities, including the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

The renovation project includes the installation of slide-proof floors, bedside guardrails, nursing beds, and door widening, among others, according to the guideline.

The guideline called for using government subsidies to carry out the renovations by the end of this year, and making continuous efforts to advance the renovation projects through more market participation in the following five years.

The guideline also encouraged public welfare and charity organizations and enterprises to donate to the project.

By the end of 2019, China had 253.88 million citizens aged 60 and above, accounting for 18.1 percent of the total population.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

