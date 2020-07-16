Netanyahu promises coronavirus money for all Israelis amid growing criticism

JERUSALEM, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday a new aid plan that promises to cut a check to every Israeli citizen, amid escalating criticism over his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

At a press conference alongside his finance minister, Netanyahu said every adult with no children or children over 18 will receive 750 new shekels (219 U.S. dollars), while parents with one child, two children and three or more will receive 2,000 new shekels, 2,500 new shekels and 3,000 new shekels respectively.

"This money encourages consumption and employment, and will move the wheels of the economy faster," he said.

Netanyahu expressed hope that the money will be transferred to the citizens in the next few days.

The prime minister also said he will try to carry out a plan without the approval of the parliament.

However, senior officials with the finance ministry warned that the "populist" move has no economic logic as many unharmed by the COVID-19 crisis will also benefit from it, Kan TV news reported.

With the unemployment hitting about 20 percent, recent polls are indicative of the decreased popularity of the embattled Israeli leader, as many Israelis believe Netanyahu has mishandled the coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing economic crisis.

Israel is facing a resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic with record numbers of daily infections. According to the Israeli health ministry, 1,728 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Tuesday, raising the total number in the country to 42,360.