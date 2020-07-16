CDC calls on Americans to wear masks to prevent COVID-19 spread

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of the disease, particularly when used universally within communities, said an editorial published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

In the editorial, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reviewed the latest science, saying there is increasing evidence that cloth face coverings help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.

"We are not defenseless against COVID-19," said CDC Director Robert Redfield. "Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus -- particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities."

This review included two case studies, one showing that adherence to universal masking policies reduced SARS-CoV-2 transmission within a Boston hospital system, and the other one showing that wearing a mask prevented the spread of infection from two hair stylists to their customers in Missouri.

According to the CDC, immediately after the White House Coronavirus Task Force and CDC advised Americans to wear cloth face coverings when leaving home, the proportion of U.S. adults who chose to do so increased, with 3 in 4 reporting they had adopted the recommendation in a national internet survey.