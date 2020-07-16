Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 16, 2020
Company takes strict COVID-19 prevention, control measures to ensure meat products safety

(Xinhua)    09:10, July 16, 2020

A staff member disinfects the meat segmenting line at the Beijing Ershang Meat Food Group Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2020. Beijing Ershang Meat Food Group Co., Ltd. is one of the major companies to supply meat for Beijing market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has taken strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures along the whole supply chain, as a way to ensure meat products safety and regular operation of its processing factories to meet the market demand. (Xinhua/Li Xin)


