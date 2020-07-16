BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes and strongly condemns the move of the U.S. side of signing the so-called "Hong Kong Autonomy Act" into law, said a statement released on the foreign ministry's website Wednesday.

In disregard of China's serious representations, the United States recently signed into law the so-called "Hong Kong Autonomy Act" passed by its Congress, according to the statement.

The Act maliciously denigrates the national security legislation for Hong Kong, and threatens to impose sanctions on China. It seriously violates international law and the basic norms underpinning international relations. It constitutes gross interference in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs.

"The Chinese government firmly opposes and strongly condemns this move by the United States," said the statement.

The enactment and enforcement of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) is fully consistent with the relevant provisions of the Chinese Constitution and the Basic Law of the Hong Kong SAR.

It provides the institutional and legal safeguards for the sound and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems," and serves to uphold sovereignty, security and development interests of the country as well as the long-term stability and prosperity of Hong Kong. The Law is unanimously supported and endorsed by all the Chinese people including the people in Hong Kong, the statement said.

Noting Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, the statement said Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs. No foreign country has the right to interfere. China is firmly resolved to uphold its sovereignty and security, safeguard the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, and oppose external meddling in Hong Kong affairs. The U.S. attempt to obstruct the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong will never succeed.

In order to safeguard its legitimate interests, China will make necessary response and sanction the relevant individuals and entities of the United States, said the statement.

"We urge the U.S. side to correct its mistakes, not to enforce the so-called 'Hong Kong Autonomy Act,' and stop interfering in Hong Kong and other internal affairs of China in any way," it said, adding that if the U.S. side insists on going in the wrong direction, China will respond resolutely.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang on Wednesday summoned U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad to lodge stern representations over the so-called "Hong Kong Autonomy Act" and related executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Zheng noted the Act and executive order maliciously denigrate the national security legislation for Hong Kong, remove relevant special treatment for Hong Kong, and threaten to impose sanctions on Chinese entities and individuals. "This is a gross interference in China's internal affairs and a grave violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns this."

"To safeguard its legitimate interests, China will make necessary response to the wrong actions of the United States, including imposing sanctions on relevant U.S. entities and individuals," Zheng said.

Noting Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, Zheng said China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, in accordance with the Chinese Constitution, the Hong Kong Basic Law and relevant decisions of the NPC, enacts the national security legislation for Hong Kong, which is entirely China's internal affair, and no foreign country has the right to make irresponsible remarks or interfere in the matter.

China urges the U.S. side to correct its mistakes, refrain from implementing the so-called "Hong Kong Autonomy Act" and executive order, and stop interfering in China's internal affairs in any way, Zheng said.

"I would like to sternly warn the U.S. side that China will resolutely counterattack any bullying and injustice imposed on China by the United States, and its attempt to block China's development is doomed to failure. We urge the U.S. side to stop its slanders and provocations against China and not to go further down the wrong path," Zheng said.