China, Arab countries work together to build community of shared future

China and Arab countries have made concerted efforts in the fight against COVID-19. During this process, the China-Arab traditional friendship and strategic partnership have been further deepened, promoting the building of a community with shared future between China and Arab countries.

Chinese medical experts visit a public health laboratory in Palestine on June 14, 2020. They discussed detection and treatment of COVID-19 with Palestinian experts. (Photo/Xinhua)

During China’s most difficult time in its battle against the coronavirus, the Arab countries and people provided strong support, according to a statement issued at the 53rd session of the Arab health minister council supporting China's anti-epidemic efforts.

Furthermore, Arab countries have donated more than 10 million masks and other urgently needed medical supplies to China, and people in Arab countries have also recorded videos to give encouragement to China and Wuhan, the former epicenter of COVID-19 in China.

China has also done its best to provide support and assistance as the COVID-19 pandemic hits Arab countries hard. China has unreservedly shared its anti-epidemic experience and medical technology with Arab countries, assisted them in purchasing anti-epidemic materials in China, and supported them in resuming work and production in an orderly manner.

Under the current circumstances, it is more important than ever for China and Arab countries to strengthen cooperation, overcome difficulties and move forward hand in hand.

A mask production line of an Egypt-China joint venture has been in operation for several months in Egypt, greatly satisfying local demand. Omar Abdu, head of the production line in Egypt, said that thanks to the help of Chinese equipment and friends, high-quality masks can now be produced to help fight the epidemic in Egypt.

The Huo-Yan Laboratory (or Fire Eye Lab), a full nucleic acid testing lab constructed by Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI), allowed COVID-19 testing to be conducted for approximately 30 percent of the population of Saudi Arabia over eight months.

“We need to work together to overcome the epidemic. I would like to thank the Chinese government and BGI for the support,” said Turki M. A. Almadi, Saudi Ambassador to China.

The joint efforts of China and Arab countries in the fight against the epidemic have proven once again that no matter how the international situation has changed, China and Arab countries have always been great partners of mutual benefit. The anti-epidemic cooperation between the two sides has led to the further deepening of their strategic partnership.