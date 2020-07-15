Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. CDC urges all Americans to wear masks

(Xinhua)    13:21, July 15, 2020

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday urged all Americans to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus, particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities," CDC Director Robert Redfield said in a statement.

CDC's appeal came days after U.S. President Donald Trump wore a mask publicly for the first time when visiting a hospital in Maryland.

For months, Trump and some senior administration officials have been criticized for being reluctant to advise the public to wear masks.

According to a new Hill-HarrisX poll, 44 percent of voters said people were less likely to wear masks when Trump did not set an example in wearing a mask to lower the spread of COVID-19.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York