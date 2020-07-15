Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Withdrawal from globalization no solution to COVID-19 crisis: ifo Institute

(Xinhua)    11:02, July 15, 2020

BERLIN, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Withdrawal from globalization in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic would lead to loss of prosperity, according to a study published by Germany's ifo Institute on Tuesday.

"Rolling back globalization, for example by bringing production back to Germany on a larger scale, would not be a solution to the current crisis," said Lisandra Flach, director of the ifo Center for International Economics.

According to calculations by the ifo Institute, the COVID-19 pandemic already reduced Germany's GDP back down to its 2013 level. In a less globalized world, the GDP level in Germany would be comparable to that of 1996.

Renationalization and return of production to Germany, Europe's largest economy, would have "enormous negative consequences" for the country's economic strength, the study noted.

The ifo study noted that the COVID-19 shock would affect globalized countries more than closed economies. "However, globalization has already lifted the countries involved to a level they would never have reached without worldwide value creation."

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York