BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson Tuesday voiced firm opposition to U.S. arms sales to China's Taiwan region, as well as any other form of military contact between them.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks when responding to a question about the U.S. State Department's approval of a plan selling weapons worth 620 million U.S. dollars to China's Taiwan region.

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority will never succeed in its attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" by military means, she said.

The DPP's attempts will only undermine the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and bring a greater disaster to people in Taiwan, Zhu added.