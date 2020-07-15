Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020
China's civil aviation logs 118 months of safe flights

(Xinhua)    10:59, July 15, 2020

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China's civil aviation industry had maintained 118 months of continuous safe flight operations by June, according to the country's civil aviation authorities.

The figures were released by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), which said the industry had continued to maintain stable operations in the first half.

As of June, the country's civil air transport sector had realized 84.16 million flight hours of continuous safe operations.

In the first half, the sector realized around 3.48 million flight hours, down 42.4 percent year on year.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

