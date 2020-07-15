Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Wednesday that it received reports of six new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, and all of them were imported.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported Tuesday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

Of the six imported cases, three were reported in Shanghai and the other three were reported in Shanxi, Chongqing and Yunnan respectively.

On Tuesday, 19 people were discharged from hospital after recovery.

As of Tuesday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,611, including 284 patients who were still being treated, with three in severe condition.

Altogether 78,693 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease, the commission said.

With the six new imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the total number of imported cases was brought to 1,988. Of the imported cases, 1,902 had been discharged from hospital after recovery, and 86 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said three people, including two from overseas, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to the commission, 3,577 close contacts were still under medical observation after 219 people were discharged from medical observation Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, four new asymptomatic cases, all from overseas, were reported on the mainland and no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

The commission said 110 asymptomatic cases, including 87 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Tuesday, 1,569 confirmed cases including eight deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 451 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,229 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 440 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.