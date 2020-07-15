China's travel agencies to resume trans-provincial tours

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Travel agencies in China have been given permission to resume group tours that cross provincial borders, following a period of suspension due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a circular on Tuesday.

However, group tours are still prohibited in those areas with middle and high COVID-19 risk levels, said the circular. Overseas group tours are still banned.

The limit on the number of visitors allowed in tourist attractions will be set at 50 percent of the maximum capacity, according to the circular, an increase on the previous limit of 30 percent.

The circular also required travel agencies to provide sufficient protective materials, including masks, body-temperature testing equipment, and disposable gloves, for drivers, tour guides and tourists.

Tourists should show their health QR codes to travel agencies when signing up for group tours, and have the codes checked again before starting their travels, according to the circular, stressing that tourists with abnormal temperatures are not allowed to join tours.

Tourist attractions should improve cleaning and disinfection measures, and prevent visitors gathering in groups, said the circular.