Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese vice premier calls for stable foreign trade, investment

(Xinhua)    10:03, July 15, 2020

HANGZHOU, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has stressed efforts to keep foreign trade and foreign investment stable.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour to east China's Zhejiang Province from Monday to Tuesday.

Hu visited foreign trade firms in the cities of Hangzhou and Yiwu to learn about challenges facing enterprises as well as local policy implementation.

Targeted measures should be made to better serve local firms and help them tide over the difficult period, Hu said, adding that authorities should explore new business forms such as cross-border e-commerce to boost trade.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York