China donates medical supplies, office equipment to African labor unions

ACCRA, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) donated a consignment of medical supplies to African labor unions here on Tuesday to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus infections among African workers.

The donation made to the Organization of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU) also included office equipment to support the work of the union across the continent.

The medical supplies included 20,000 masks, 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizers, office printers, and laptops to be distributed to the worker unions across the continent.

In an interview, the Secretary-General of OATUU Arezki Mezhoud said the gesture from "our partners, the ACFTU, will help protect African workers against the pandemic."

"This shows the solidarity which exists between Africa and China and the continuity of the cooperation between African workers and Chinese workers," Mezhoud said.

He expressed gratitude to the government of China for its continued support for OATUU over the decades, including the support to acquire the building which houses the secretariat of the continental workers' union.

"I stand, on behalf of OATUU, and the African workers to thank our comrades from ACFTU for their support. We also thank the government of China for this support and assistance, especially in this difficult time," the secretary-general added.