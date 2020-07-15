China donates medical supplies to Zambia

LUSAKA, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Zambia on Tuesday received a batch of anti-pandemic medical supplies from the Chinese government through the Organization of African First ladies for Development to help mothers and children combat COVID-19.

The Chinese embassy entrusted by China's first lady, Peng Liyuan, handed over various medical supplies to help Zambia in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donations, made by Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie, were received by Zambia's First Lady Esther Lungu during a ceremony. Among the donated items included disposable medical masks, infrared thermometers and surgical masks.

The Zambian first lady expressed gratitude to her Chinese counterpart for the donation, saying it will go a long way in helping the country tackle the pandemic.

The Zambian first lady indicated that the donation could not have come at a better time than now when countries were trying to protect themselves from the transmission of the deadly disease.

"It is for this reason that I am here today because I fully support Professor Peng Liyuan's initiative and firmly believe in the significance of sisterly collaboration as first ladies across the globe," she said.

She emphasized the need for countries to stand together in true solidarity in the face of the pandemic.

According to her, it was also time that citizens in countries supported each other by doing everything possible to preserve life and restore nations.

On his part, the Chinese envoy said China will continue to provide Zambia with support in its quest to tackle the pandemic through supplying medical items as well as building the capacity of human resources.

China, he said, was among first countries that helped Zambia when the pandemic broke out in the southern African nation in March.

The Chinese envoy said his government was currently in the process of organizing ventilators to help the country in the treatment of COVID-19 patients while more medical personnel will soon be deployed to the country to help build the capacity of local medical personnel.

The envoy, who commended Zambia for the efforts done to combat the pandemic so far, said collaboration was important if the battle against the pandemic was to be won.

Zambia has so far reported a total of 1,895 cases and 42 deaths.