Chinese mainland reports 6 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    09:10, July 15, 2020

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported six new imported COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,988, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Three of the new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, while Shanxi Province, Yunnan Province and Chongqing Municipality each saw one imported case, the commission said.

Among all the imported cases, 1,902 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 86 remained hospitalized, with two cases in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)

