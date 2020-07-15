Xi pledges cooperation with Thailand for regional solidarity, prosperity

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China stands ready to work with Thailand to cement solidarity and cooperation among regional countries and safeguard the sound momentum of development and prosperity in the region.

Xi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Since the COVID-19 epidemic broke out, China and Thailand have supported each other and joined hands to overcome difficulties, illustrating their family-like profound friendship with concrete deeds, Xi said.

Now with the pandemic still spreading globally, China and Thailand are both under pressure to prevent imported cases and stem domestic resurgence, he added.

China, he said, is ready to work with Thailand to intensify experience sharing, coordinate epidemic control and economic development, and carry forward safe and healthy resumption of work and production in an orderly manner while keeping regular epidemic prevention and control measures in place.

China will uphold the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind and work with the international community, including Thailand, to support the World Health Organization better playing its role, promote global anti-epidemic cooperation, strengthen research and development collaboration on relevant drugs and vaccines, and jointly contribute to the global cause of public health, he added.

Stressing that the China-Thailand relationship enjoys a solid foundation and great potential, Xi noted that since the begining of this year, the two countries have overcome the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic and continuously advanced practical cooperation, with bilateral trade rising against the downtrend and the China-Thailand railway project going smoothly.

The two sides, Xi suggested, should better synergize the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Thailand's development strategies such as Thailand 4.0 and the Eastern Economic Corridor, promote cooperation in such innovative fields as e-commerce, and push for new development of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

For his part, Prayut said Thailand and China have always staunchly supported each other in combating the novel coronavirus, which has fully reflected the family-like profound friendship between the two countries.

Thailand, he added, appreciates the strong leadership and the people-first principle the Chinese government has demonstrated during the COVID-19 fight, applauds China's pledge to make its coronavirus vaccines a global public good when available, and hopes to enhance cooperation with China on research and development of anti-epidemic drugs and vaccines.

Thailand firmly sticks to the one-China policy and firmly supports China's efforts to safeguard its core interests, said the Thai prime minister.

The Thai side hopes to take the 45th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties as an opportunity to deepen Thailand-China friendship and cooperation, strengthen collaboration in such fields as economy and trade, innovation, and poverty alleviation, promote BRI cooperation and lift the partnership between the two countries to a higher level, he said.

Thailand, he added, stands ready to work with China to maintain regional peace and stability and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Prayut also conveyed his sympathies over the floods hitting multiple places in southern China, and Xi expressed gratitude for that.