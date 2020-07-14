China reiterates firm support for Iran nuclear deal: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday delivered remarks on the Iranian nuclear issue, reiterating China's firm support for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

According to a statement released on the Foreign Ministry's website, this July 14 marks the fifth anniversary of the conclusion of the JCPOA. On June 7, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the rotating president of the UN Security Council, elaborating on China's position and proposition on the Iranian nuclear issue, said spokesperson Hua Chunying.

She said that five years ago, the P5+1 (China, Russia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States), the European Union and Iran reached the historic JCPOA in Vienna. This important outcome of multilateral diplomacy was then endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231. The JCPOA has become a key element of the international nuclear non-proliferation system, an important positive factor in maintaining regional and global peace and stability, and good practice of resolving regional hotspot issues through multilateral approaches.

"Unfortunately, the United States has in recent years been upholding unilateralism, renouncing its international obligations and withdrawing from treaties and organizations," Hua said, adding that the U.S. side withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and thwarted other parties' implementation of the agreement.

"Such clear violation of the UNSCR 2231 have led to continued tension over the Iranian nuclear issue. At present, the United States attempts to further undermine the JCPOA by pushing for the extension of the Security Council arms embargo against Iran and threatening to activate the rapid reinstatement of sanctions mechanism," she said.

According to the spokesperson, China believes that preserving and implementing the JCPOA is the right way to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue. Iran's scaling back of compliance is the result of the maximum pressure exerted by the United States.

Parties to the JCPOA should strengthen dialogue and consultation within the framework of the Joint Commission, seek a solution to the compliance dispute in a step-by-step and reciprocal approach, and restore the balance of rights and obligations under the JCPOA, she said.

The parties should support strengthened dialogue and cooperation between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran in order to properly resolve the safeguards issue as soon as possible, Hua said.

Hua called on the international community to jointly oppose the United States pushing the Security Council to extend or reinstate sanctions against Iran and urge the United States to return to the right track of compliance with the JCPOA and UNSCR.

"On the Iranian nuclear issue, China's unwavering aim is to maintain the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and peace and stability in the Middle East, and to uphold multilateralism, the authority of the UN and the international order based on international law," Hua said.

In the process of negotiating the JCPOA, China actively promoted peace talks, put forward China's proposal at a critical moment and made due contributions to reaching the agreement. In the implementation of the agreement, China has conscientiously fulfilled its obligations and led the Arak heavy water reactor conversion with positive progress, which has become a major highlight, said the spokesperson.

"No matter how the international situation evolves, China will always stand on the right side of history and work with other parties to the JCPOA to continue advancing the political and diplomatic resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue," Hua said, stressing that at the same time, China will firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.