Hong Kong restaurant owner serves free desserts to show support for police

In February, Li Hoi-wo, the owner of a restaurant in Hong Kong, started serving pudding to 30,000 Hong Kong police officers for free to express her gratitude for their efforts in safeguarding the city.

(Photo/cctvnewscenter)

“Over the past year, I saw a lot of police officers cry when they were slandered, stigmatized, and attacked by violent radicals. But they chose to stay on duty. When I served the desserts, I told them that the food was an expression of kindness from Hong Kong citizens,” Li said.

Li’s restaurant was thrust into the limelight last year when many people poured in to support her after she suffered online bullying for backing Hong Kong police. “I do not regret supporting the police,” Li insisted.

(Photo/cctvnewscenter)

As well as ordering food, patriotic Hong Kong residents also signed their names on posters supporting Hong Kong police.