NEW DELHI, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Google Sundar Pichai on Monday announced Google would be investing 10 billion U.S. dollars into developing infrastructure and funding digital innovation in India in the next five to seven years.

"Today, I'm excited to announce the Google for India Digitization Fund. Through this effort, we will invest approximately 10 billion U.S. dollars, into India over the next 5-7 years. We'll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational infrastructure and ecosystem investments. This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy," Pichai said.

Pichai made the announcement while speaking at the sixth edition of Google for India conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Ahead of the announcement, Pichai held a video-conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss Google's ideas for India's digital future.

"I was delighted to know more about the efforts of Google in several sectors, be it in education, learning, Digital India, furthering digital payments and more," Modi wrote on twitter. "During our interaction, Sundar Pichai and I spoke about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19. We discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety."

Modi said he had an extremely fruitful interaction with Pichai on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs.