China launches campaign to promote Civil Code

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and seven other authorities have jointly issued a circular on a campaign to study and promote the newly adopted Civil Code.

The Civil Code is the first law to carry the title "code" since New China was founded. It is a fundamental law that holds an important position in the Chinese socialist system of law, the circular read.

This nationwide campaign should highlight the great significance of the enforcement of the Civil Code, its basic principles and its main content to get the Civil Code closer to the people, according to the circular.

The circular asked for innovative ways to promote the law to foster a strong environment in society for the law to be respected, learned about, observed and applied.

Promoting the Civil Code should be integrated into the promotion of the rule of law and into people's lives, and should be carried out via various approaches, according to the authorities.

The circular also stressed the inclusion of the Civil Code in the country's education system, and the composition of explanatory reading materials on the law so that it can be more easily understood by the people.

During the campaign, local authorities should guide the people in fully recognizing the great achievements China has made in developing the rule of law, as well as in staying committed to promoting the socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics, the circular read.

The Civil Code was adopted at the third session of the 13th National People's Congress on May 28.