BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The infamous PRISM program has revealed that the United States is the world's biggest safe haven for hackers perpetrating indiscriminate and illegal cyber espionage and surveillance throughout the world, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro has threatened tough actions against TikTok and Wechat applications, claiming data would "go right to the Chinese military and the Communist Party of China (CPC)."

In response, spokesperson Hua Chunying asked if Navarro was speaking this time as a White House official or as "Ron Vara."

"He said all of the data went right to the Chinese military and the CPC. I don't know where the evidence is, and could he show it to the public? If not, it is another lie on Navarro's list of outrageous lies," she said.

She added the United States prided itself on owning strong values, then why is it so scared of social media that young people use to share entertainment videos, and why a strong America is so vulnerable.

"I think it's a question worth pondering for U.S. officials like Navarro, and hope they could talk to U.S. youths to avoid becoming a laughing stock," Hua said.