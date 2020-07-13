China launches global medical AI research platform

SHANGHAI, July 13 (Xinhua) -- China launched a global medical artificial intelligence (AI) research platform at the recent World Artificial Intelligence Healthcare Conference in Shanghai.

The MedNet platform was initiated by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) and Shanghai Jiao Tong University with the aim of advancing research and innovation on AI healthcare technologies and international research cooperation.

Liu Duo, president of CAICT, said that MedNet will focus on research on AI technology applications in both clinical medicine and public health.

Liu said MedNet will seek both guidance from and collaboration with the World Health Organization, the International Telecommunication Union and other international organizations and academies.

Gauden Galea, WHO Representative for China, witnessed the launch online and delivered a speech.