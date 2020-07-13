Tibet helps 461,000 farmers, herdsmen find jobs

LHASA, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region have helped some 461,000 farmers and herdsmen find jobs so far this year, according to the regional department of human resources and social security.

The jobs have generated an income of 3.75 billion yuan (about 536 million U.S. dollars) so far, the department said.

Farmers and herdsmen constitute a major segment of the labor force in Tibet, and improving their skills plays an important and effective role in transferring surplus labor in Tibet's agricultural and pastoral areas, according to the department.