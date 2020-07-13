Chinese national park launches "smart park" project

CHANGSHA, July 13 (Xinhua) -- A national park in central China's Hunan Province has officially launched a "smart park" construction project to enhance its modernization and information management.

Hunan Nanshan National Park, located in Chengbu Miao Autonomous County, is one of the first 10 pilot projects of a plan for the establishment of a national park system released by China in 2017.

The project, with a total investment of over 73.9 million yuan (nearly 10.5 million U.S. dollars), includes the construction of an intelligent management center and an intelligent system platform.

After its completion, the park's capabilities in scientific research and emergency response as well as service quality will be greatly enhanced, according to the park.