Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 13, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese national park launches "smart park" project

(Xinhua)    13:24, July 13, 2020

CHANGSHA, July 13 (Xinhua) -- A national park in central China's Hunan Province has officially launched a "smart park" construction project to enhance its modernization and information management.

Hunan Nanshan National Park, located in Chengbu Miao Autonomous County, is one of the first 10 pilot projects of a plan for the establishment of a national park system released by China in 2017.

The project, with a total investment of over 73.9 million yuan (nearly 10.5 million U.S. dollars), includes the construction of an intelligent management center and an intelligent system platform.

After its completion, the park's capabilities in scientific research and emergency response as well as service quality will be greatly enhanced, according to the park.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York