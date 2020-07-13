Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 13, 2020
Chinese mainland reports 8 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    09:38, July 13, 2020

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported eight new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,979, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Of the eight cases, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported four cases, Guangdong Province saw two cases, and Shanghai Municipality and Shandong Province each reported one imported case.

Among all the imported cases, 1,893 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 86 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

