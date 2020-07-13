Chinese mainland reports 8 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported eight new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,979, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Of the eight cases, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported four cases, Guangdong Province saw two cases, and Shanghai Municipality and Shandong Province each reported one imported case.

Among all the imported cases, 1,893 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 86 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.