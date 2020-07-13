Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 13, 2020
China launches innovation project for acrobatic art

(Xinhua)    08:47, July 13, 2020

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT) has launched an innovation project to carry forward and promote the fine tradition of the country's acrobatic art.

A batch of works of acrobatic art will be selected and supported by the project, which aims to create and produce more fine acrobatic works with Chinese styles and spirit.

According to the ministry, the works will be selected among those produced after January 2019. To be selected, the works should represent the development of acrobatic art, feature new maneuvers and techniques, boast uniqueness and integrate acrobatic art with modern technology.

The selection will be carried out by a panel, and the artists selected will be instructed by experts, receive funds from the MCT for further improvement, and enjoy national platforms to promote themselves, the ministry said.

