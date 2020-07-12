Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jul 12, 2020
China offers free pre-pregnancy checkups to 10.2 mln people in 2019

(Xinhua)    15:52, July 12, 2020

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China's health authorities continue to improve the country's maternity services, offering about 10.2 million Chinese people free pre-pregnancy health checkups in 2019.

To better promote pre-marriage and pre-pregnancy checkups, the China Family Planning Association has launched a search-engine-style applet, listing 2,513 institutes for pre-marriage checkups and 2,998 institutes for pre-pregnancy checkups.

People can access the applet through the Baidu app and identify nearby institutes for free checkups.

Since 2019, the association has also organized more than 3,000 public events, both online and offline, including maternity classes, parenting training programs and parent-child activities.

