BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China's health authorities continue to improve the country's maternity services, offering about 10.2 million Chinese people free pre-pregnancy health checkups in 2019.

To better promote pre-marriage and pre-pregnancy checkups, the China Family Planning Association has launched a search-engine-style applet, listing 2,513 institutes for pre-marriage checkups and 2,998 institutes for pre-pregnancy checkups.

People can access the applet through the Baidu app and identify nearby institutes for free checkups.

Since 2019, the association has also organized more than 3,000 public events, both online and offline, including maternity classes, parenting training programs and parent-child activities.