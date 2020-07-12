Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on protecting and utilizing the ocean

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 4, 2018 shows the scenery of Wuzhizhou island in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- July 11 marks the Maritime Day of China. Chinese President Xi Jinping has on many occasions stressed the protection and utilization of the ocean. The following are some highlights of his quotes.

-- We should work hard to develop maritime economy and maritime scientific research, which constitute a very important part of our strategy to build a strong nation.

-- We should strive to grow the maritime sector into a pillar of the economy.

-- We should cherish the ocean as we treat our lives.

-- The blue planet humans inhabit is not divided into islands by the ocean, but is connected by the ocean to form a community with a shared future, where people of all countries share weal and woe.