11 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission said Sunday that 11 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Saturday.

There were 326 patients still being treated, including three in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 78,634 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Saturday, the report said.

As of Saturday, a total of 83,594 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.